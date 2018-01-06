Wenger fined Sh5.6m and banned by the FA

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 6 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been hit with a Sh5.6m (£40,000) fine and a three-match touchline ban after being charged with misconduct by the Football Association.

Wenger’s comments about the refereeing during the 1-1 draw at West Brom last weekend, where referee Mike Dean awarded the Baggies a late penalty for handball against Calum Chambers, that saw Jay Rodriguez earn a point for his side, were reviewed by the FA.

The Gunners boss was ultimately charged for what he said in the referees’ changing room after the game.

And an FA statement on Friday read: “Arsene Wenger will serve a touchline ban for Arsenal’s next three matches after he was charged with misconduct.

“It follows an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today at which the Arsenal manager admitted that his language and behaviour in the match officials’ changing room after the West Brom game on Sunday was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee. He was also fined £40,000.”

Wenger will miss the FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest, the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Chelsea and the league tie with Bournemouth.