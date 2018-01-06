Wajir’s Al-Hayat to face Ifpo in North Eastern Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Al-Hayat from Wajir will battle it out with Ifpo from Garissa County in the final of the North Eastern Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom final after whipping Jamia from Mandera 2-1 in the second semi-final hosted at the Garissa University on Saturday.

Ahmed Sabri produced the man of the match performance after notching a brace for a strong Al-Hayat side and ensure the Wajir based side qualify for the final that will be played on Sunday at the same venue.

Earlier on Ifpo eliminated Jack Boys by handing the Dadaab based side a 3-0 thrashing in the first-semi final.

The last match of the day was an eye catching one with players from Al-Hayat displaying their skills in the presence of a sizeable crowd despite playing on a dusty ground and to make matters worse under a scotching sun.

Sabri, a lethal winger deservedly sent Al-Hayat ahead seven minutes after kick-off after scoring a brilliant goal from a tight left angle, forcing the Jamia FC keeper, Ibrahim Siyad to punch the ball into his own net.

The goal was coming after Al Hayat pressed Jamia on their box but lady luck was not on their side as they saw their efforts miss the target.

Maalim Ibrahim could have handed Jamia the consolation in the 24th minute after dribbling past the Al-Hayat defence but fluffed the glorious chance, blazing over his shot.

Mohammed Abdulahi came to Jamia’s rescue after clearing the ball on the line in the 40th minute but five minutes later Siyad completed his brace after scoring a sparkling goal from a solo effort.

He had picked the ball from the midfield to dribble past Jamia players to smash the ball on the right wing.