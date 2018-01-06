Ifpo storms to North Eastern Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom final

Shares

GARISSA, Kenya, Jan 6 – Isaack Abdiwali was the star of the day after scoring two goals to inspire home based team Ifpo from Garissa County thrash Jack Boys from Dadaab 3-0 in the first-semi final of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom North Eastern Finals played at the Garissa University on Saturday.

Playing on a dusty ground, Abdiwali broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute before doubling the lead in the 59th minute while Mohamed Kahin sealed the win in the 70th minute to book a final.

Ifpo dominated the match with Aden Mohammed being lethal on the wings but he did not manage to break through the solid defence of Jack Boys.

Kahin gave Jack Boys goal keeper Mohamed Ibrahim the first task with a well taken set-piece that he forced him to parry the ball before his defender cleared the danger.

In the 25th minute, Abdiwali thought he had found the opener when he tapped home a fine cross from Kahin, only for the referee to rule the goal offside.

However, Abdiwali made the amends on the half hour mark after slicing the ball on the far left corner to finally break the deadlock and send the home crowd into frenzy.

The second half started on a high with Ifpo missing free-kick at the edge of the box. On the other end, Jack Boys blazed over a set-piece from 25 yards from Imam Issa.

The home team found the second goal after the Jack Boys defence went to sleep. Abdiwali landed a measured pass from the midfield to leave one defender for dead before placing the ball on the right far post with only the keeper to beat to complete his brace.

Abdiwali could have bagged a hat-trick but he missed to covert a cross from the right, however in the 70th minute midfielder Kahin who was instrumental in creating chances for Ipfo was on target after slamming the ball between the keeper’s legs for the winner.

He had received the pass from Guhad Abdirahaman.

Ifpo will meet the winner of Jamia FC from Mandera and Al-Hayat from Wajir who battle it out in the second semi-final.

The final will take place on Sunday.