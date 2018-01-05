Son strike rescues late point for Spurs against West Ham

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 4 – Spurs missed the chance to close the gap on the top four in the Premier League after playing to a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

After the home side had dominated the opening 70 minutes, it was the Hammers who took a shock lead through Pedro Obiang. A venomous strike from the midfielder caught Hugo Lloris off guard and flew into the top left corner.

Just as it looked like the visitors would land a crucial blow on their rivals, Heung-Min Son hit back with a similarly brilliant strike, beating Adrian from 25 yards to equalise with six minutes left.

The result means Spurs stay fifth but move within three points of Liverpool, while West Ham go 15th and two points above the drop zone.

More to follow…