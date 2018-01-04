Wanga lands lucrative Kakamega County job

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4- Former Harambee Stars and Tusker FC forward Allan Wanga has been appointed as the Kakamega County Sports Director, a role that will see him oversee and manage the development of sports in the Western Kenya county.

Wanga, released by Tusker at the end of his contract in December last year, picked his appointment letter on Thursday evening and an added tag to his new job will also see him registered as a Kakamega Homeboyz player with a few years of playing still left under his feet.

“I am very happy and feel privileged to land this role at the County. It is an honor for me and comes in the line in which I am very passionate about. It has always been my ambition to serve my community and this is a great chance for me,” Wanga told Capital Sport.

“We met with the Governor (Wycliffe Oparanya) sometimes last month where we had these discussions and I could not decline the offer. Hopefully I will use my experience and passion to help grow sports in this county,” he added.

The County Government will also be taking up the management of the Kenyan Premier League side and the team’s development will be a key area of Wanga’s terms of duty.

The striker whose playing career has seen him travel to Angola, Vietnam and Tanzania not only brings on board his professional playing experience that started 11 years ago at Tusker FC but also educational as he is on his final year of a Business Management Course at the University of Nairobi.

“He told me that his desire is to see Homeboyz being one of the best teams in the country and I will strive to do that both on the pitch and in terms of management. It is a big project and I am certain we will deliver,” added the forward.

The team will shift its home matches from the Mumias Complex to the newly refurbished Bukhungu Stadium.

At the same time, former Tusker teammates Noah Wafula and James Situma will join Wanga at Homeboyz as the team which finished fifth in the league last season looks to better their performance in 2018.