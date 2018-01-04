Manangoi seeks third title in Dusseldorf

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4- World 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi is eying a third consecutive IAAF World Indoor Tour meet victory in Dusseldorf when he lines up at the German City for his first international race of the year on February 6.

Manangoi won the race in 2016 and 2017, winning in a time of 3:39.77 before returning to the same city again last year, to stop the clock in a time of 3:37.62 which is his personal indoor best.

“Training has been quite okay and I have picked up very well. I have raised the intensity since last year because the season is getting closer and closer. I feel I am ready for Dusseldorf and hopefully, my target is to win a third consecutive title,” Manangoi told Capital Sport.

The World champion, who turns 25 on Friday, is optimistic of clinching the title especially after a positive start to the season which saw him take part in the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series in a bid to build up his endurance.

He also hopes to use the meet in Germany to step up his preparation for the Commonwealth Games to be staged in Gold Coast, Australia in March.

“The Commonwealth Games is my biggest target and that is all I am working on from now. After Dusseldorf, I will not take part in any other race but just come back home and train to focus on Gold Coast,” said manangoi who failed to sparkle during the last Commonwealth Games at Hampden Park in Scotland.

The Dusseldorf leg is the second stop of the World Indoor Meets with the opening leg set to be staged South East of Germany in Karlsruhe on February 3.

The 2018 World Indoor Tour scoring disciplines in Dusseldorf include the men’s 60m, 800m, 3000m, pole vault and shot put, along with the women’s 1500m, 60m hurdles and long jump.

The individual overall winner of each event upon conclusion of the tour will receive Sh2mn (US$20,000) prize money and automatically qualify for the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham by wild card.

After Dusseldorf, the caravan will head to Spain for the Madrid meet on February 8, then Boston and Torun on February 10 and 15 before concluding in Glashow on February 25.

Another Kenyan who has been confirmed to participate in the German City is World 800m bronze medalist youngster Kipyegon Bett.

Meanwhile, Manangoi is confident that after a successful 2017 which saw him sign off being named Athletics Kenya Male Athlete of the Year, he will be in line for more exploits in 2018.

“I had such a good year and learnt so many lessons. I hope to use those success stories to improve and become better in 2018. I want more medals and probably, some records here and there,” added the World Champion.