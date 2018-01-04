Gor considering Bukhungu for CAF matches

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4- Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia are considering using the newly refurbished Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega for their CAF Champions League home matches due to the unavailability of both the Kasarani and Nyayo Stadia which are under renovation.

With the two unavailable, Gor and by extension AFC Leopards who will play in the Confederations Cup are left with either Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos or Bukhungu, the only two remaining CAF accredited stadia in the country.

However, Gor are faced with a dilemma over the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos as they were banned by Governor Alfred Mutua in 2014 due to fracas that followed after their match against Sofapaka.

“We are weighing up the options that we have, which are only two anyway and we will have a meeting soon to discuss. I am thinking that Bukhungu will be a good option for us but let’s wait and see what comes out of the meeting,” Gor Mahia Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda told Capital Sport.

The other option for them, the Moi Stadium in Kisumu which has been their long standing de facto home ground, is not fit to host any international match due to lack of changing rooms.

Teams and match officials were forced to change in makeshift tents when the facility hosted the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup semi-finals last month.

“The option for us would have been Kisumu but it is such a shame that a big county such as that cannot have good facilities. Hopefully the County Government can take up the challenge and construct better facilities in the stadium because I don’t think it will take much,” Aduda advised.

K’Ogalo begin their continental campaign at home against Madagascan champions Leones Vegetarianos Fútbol Club and if they win they will square out with the winner between Esperance du Tunis and Mauritania’s ASAC Concorde in the first round.

The club has already began its pre-season training but just like their mates Leopards, they might not engage in friendly matches outside the country due to inadequate funding following the withdrawal of sponsors SportPesa.

-Transfers-

Meanwhile, the only transfer target the club is working on is Ulinzi Stars’ Samuel Onyango.

“We are yet to finalize with him because as we know, he is a soldier and there are procedures to be followed before he leaves Ulinzi. The procedure has already been initiated and ours is to wait. He is also legally contracted to Ulinzi Stars,” Aduda said.

He added. “We are still hopeful that he can come over but it is out of our control. If the process concludes before the window closes, good for us. If not, we have no choice.”

He has also refuted claims that their new acquisition Lawrence Juma from Nzoia Sugar might be in trouble for double signing after former champions Tusker also claimed to have had a contractual agreement with him before he signed for Gor.

“I don’t think what Tusker are alleging is factual. We engaged with the player’s clubs before his contract ended (On January 3) and even paid the mandatory development fee. We obtained a release letter from Nzoia before contracting the player. We have followed the whole due process,” Aduda said.

Tusker also claimed that former Ulinzi Stars man Stephen Waruru who signed for Sofapaka on a one-year deal had signed a contract with them before deciding to join Batoto ba Mungu. They have forwarded both cases to KPL.