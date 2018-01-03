It’s been a tough four months, says Wanyama

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3- Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama says it has been the toughest four months having battled a knee injury to return to first team action for his English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night.

Wanyama came off the bench in the 59th minute replacing Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez as Spurs won 2-0 over relegation threatened Swansea in Wales. This was the Kenyan’s first appearance since coming off injured in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on August 20.

“It has been a very tough time for me but above all I’m strong. I fought my way back and now I feel better. It feels good to be back and now I’m focused on keeping myself injury free and try help the team,” The midfielder told the club’s official website.

“When I’m injured I don’t like it; no one likes it. That is the worst time for a player. For me it has been a really tough four months, but I’m thankful because my team-mates have helped me get back, the doctors have been of help as well,” Wanyama further added.

He has also revealed he was forced to work extra hard in order to be back in the shortest time possible, sometimes sleeping for only three hours a day as he raced against time to gain fitness.

This has been the longest injury period in Wanyama’s career since his move to the United Kingdom with Celtc FC, but he has been credited for having come off it faster than anticipated.

“Mentally I am strong and I was just focusing on getting better. It hasn’t been easy, I am glad I’m back now ready to work hard and help the team,” he added.

His coach Mauricio Pochettino, who had earlier admitted in Spurs’ rough patch that the team was struggling without their combative midfield workhorse, was happy to see Wanyama back running in the middle of the pack and providing the much needed defensive shield.

“I’m so pleased for Victor (Wanyana) as well. He played well. He’s had a lot of months out and I’m happy to see him back again,” Pochettino said in his post match remarks.

Wanyama was pleased to be back on a winning note, especially noting they were hunting on tough grounds in Wales, against a side fighting for their lives to stay in the Premier League.

“It was a good team performance, everyone fought for the team and we showed character that we can dig deep in the hard times. It was a good three points,” he offered.

Wanyama now hopes his presence will influence the team to get back to the top having struggled since the start of the season despite their brilliant performance last term. Spurs are currently fifth on the standings with 40 points, 22 behind leaders Manchester City.

“It’s important to try fight our way back to the top. It’s been a tough season for us and now we are trying to get back to winning ways. Hopefully we can grind results and get the team to where it belongs,” he said.

Spurs are faced with a feisty fixture calendar and they will be facing West Ham on Thursday at Wembley before playing AFC Wimbledon at the same venue on Sunday in the FA Cup.