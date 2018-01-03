Timbe vows to bring the shine back at Tusker

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3- Known for his tough discipline stand and no nonsense approach in his managerial style, Ugandan tactician Sam Timbe has vowed to bring the shine back at Tusker, a club that struggled to perform last year, finishing the season sixth.

Timbe, who formerly coached Sofapaka leading them to the GOtv Shield title in 2014, took charge of his first training session under the morning shiver on Wednesday having signed a two-year pact with the Ruaraka based club.

“I feel very happy to be back in Kenya and more so for Tusker to show me confidence and hand me the job. Kenya is like home because there isn’t so much difference with Uganda. I am pleased to join this team and I will do my best to give good services to the club,” the soft spoken but stern coach told Capital Sport.

He has already slowly but surely started to imprint changes in the team as early as day one. His first order of business; everyone with fancy hair should shave or comb. No dreads, no fancy styles.

The players discussed in low tones after a lengthy morning session at Ruaraka, each contemplating on a new look after the directive. Marlon Tangauzi, Jackson Macharia and Hashim Ssempala are among the players who will be spotting new looks.

Timbe had been touted to take charge of the team after the exit of Francis Kimanzi in 2015, but a collapse in negotiation over financial remuneration saw the deal fall off. However, two years later, the Brewers have their man.

In exactly one month, he will take charge of his first match for Tusker when they travel away to Chemelil Sugar and in the next four weeks, his task will be to assess the team and work out a plan of lifting them back to the top.

-New squad-

The coach finds himself in a unique situation at Tusker as the club made away with almost half the squad in a major purge that came off a post-season inquest. He has to build up an entirely new team.

“I have no doubt that I can do it because I have been with Atraco, Yanga, Sports Club Villa and Uganda Police and in all those places I have done well and won trophies. It is all about hard work and determination. Right now I have to look at the team and understand them,” the coach said.

“A new team needs time to understand. With Sofapaka it was a bit easy because I had players who were a bit experienced and it was easy for them to understand what I wanted. It is my first day with the team so I can’t really assess much, but I promise in due time I will piece things together and we will have a good season,” the Ugandan further stated.

Speaking separately, Tusker FC Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny said the two major reasons they picked out on the Ugandan was because of his discipline standards and past experience.

“What we needed more in the team was discipline and with Timbe, that can never be compromised. He also has a very good record with the teams he has previously coached and having worked in Kenya he was never going to be a gamble,” Obiny said.

“As a club, we are confident that he is the right man for the job and he will deliver,” he added.

The coach has also received good backing from the players, among them being Eugene Asike with whom he worked with at his time in Sofapaka.

“Last season was a tough one for us but we have a new start now with a new coach. We trust that we can put things back in balance. We are assembling a good team and I trust that the new boys who are coming in will be able to step up,” Asike, one of the few remaining figures from last season said.

Collins Shivachi, David Okello and Duncan Ochieng also worked with the Ugandan during his time at Sofapaka.

Timbe comes into the side with the club’s bosses needing nothing short of silverware as coaches who have failed to reflect results in terms of trophies have seldom spent a second season at Ruaraka.

“Four weeks is a short time in football to prepare a team for the new season but it all depends on the attitude, approach and preparation. But I am determined to change the players from participants in the league to competitors,” Timbe assured.

The club has meanwhile continued to rebuild after massive exits.

Among the players who have landed in Ruaraka include striker Timothy Otieno from Gor Mahia, defender Eric Ambunya (Kakamega Homeboyz) youthful midfielder Apollo Otieno (Chemelil Sugar), Western Stima duo of Robert Achema and Kevin Otieno as well as defender Paul Muchika from Muhoroni Youth.

Obiny has said they are looking at three more players before closing their transfer dealings to focus on building for the new season. The team has also recalled defender Vincent Omumbo from his loan spell at Western Stima.