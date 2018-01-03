Conte a fan of Alexis Sanchez and Vidal

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 3 – Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has voiced his admiration for Chilean duo Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal, but admits that he’s not in charge of transfers.

Blues director Marina Granovskaia will be the one making any new signings at Stamford Bridge, with Conte going as far as to change his phone number.

“I think there is this maybe this habit here, but I’m not involved in the transfer market, I give my opinion but the club decide for the players they want to buy, to invest in,” Conte said ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Arsenal.

“I changed my number. I don’t have this problem. In this period for us it’s very difficult, but it’s right for the club to be involved 100 per cent in the transfer market and to try to do the best for the team and for the club and I’m ready to face every situation.

“We must stay calm. I don’t like to speak about other players of other teams but you are talking about two big and strong players, top players for their roles, and Vidal is one of the best in the world but Sanchez is the same as a striker.

“I think that we must be ready for all and to work on the pitch and also to work on the transfer market but you have to understand what your role is in the club, I’m very focused on the pitch to try to improve my players and the transfer market is for the club.

“I trust in my club and I’m sure they will take the best decision for the team. In this case when I tell that I give my opinion to the club, I try to tell where are the roles we can improve also on the numerical aspect because in some roles we don’t have a couple of players.”