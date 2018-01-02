Timbe appointed Tusker FC head coach

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 – Ugandan Sam Timbe has been hired as Tusker FC head coach on a two-year contract.

Timbe, a former Sofapaka head coach returns to the Kenyan Premier League for the first time since 2015 after parting ways with Batoto Ba Mungu and will now replace fellow country man George ‘Best’ Nsimbe who was fired at the end of the 2017 season after failing to defend the Premier League and GOtv Shield titles.

Timbe will be deputized by the current interim coach Francis Baraza who has been in charge of recruitment process at the 11-time Kenyan Premier League champions.

Timbe who guided Sofapaka to the 2014 GOtv Shield will be tasked to reclaim glory for Tusker FC after the club finished sixth last season.

Tusker has already started rebuilding for the 2018 season with the release of 19 players including senor players captain James Situma, midfielder Humphrey Mieno and winger Danson Kago among others.

The Ruaraka based club has acquired the services of forward Timothy Otieno from Gor Mahia.

-Additional reporting from Futaa.com-