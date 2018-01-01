January transfer special: Arsenal interested in Mahrez

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 1 – The start of January means diets, resolutions and, most importantly, the beginning of the winter transfer window.
Every Premier League side will have their own ideas of what they will do over the first month of 2018, whether that means incomings or outgoings as they tackle the second half of the season.
Sportsmail’s Simon Jones has put together a guide to what each top flight club might do in January.
ARSENAL
Need: Winger, midfielder, defender
Targets: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Leon Goretzka (Schalke)
Who could go? Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott (loan), Olivier Giroud, Mohamed Elneny (loan)
Budget: £70m
BOURNEMOUTH
Need: Full back, forward
Targets: Omar Richards (Reading), Dujon Sterling (Chelsea), Theo Walcott (Arsenal, loan)
Who could go? Lewis Grabban, Benik Afobe, Harry Arter
Budget: £30m
BRIGHTON
Need: Striker, midfielder
Targets: Moussa Dembele (Celtic), Oumar Niasse (Everton), Ze Luis (Spartak Moscow), Josh Vela (Bolton)
Who could go? Jamie Murphy
Budget: £30m
BURNLEY
Need: Left wing, centre back
Targets: Aaron Lennon (Everton), Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock), James McClean (WBA), Jozo Simunovic (Celtic)
Who could go? Nahki Wells
Budget: £20m
CHELSEA
Need: Left back, winger, striker
Targets: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Philipp Max (Augsburg), Ross Barkley (Everton), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid)
Who could go? Kenedy, Baba Rahman, David Luiz, Michy Batshuayi
Budget: £100m
CRYSTAL PALACE
Need: Goalkeeper, left back, centre back, striker
Targets: Sam Johnstone (Man Utd), Thomas Holy (Gillingham), Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich), James McCarthy (Everton), Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basle), Khouma Babacar (Fiorentina)
Who could go? Jason Puncheon, Patrick van Aanholt, Scott Dann, Jordon Mutch
Budget: £40m
EVERTON
Need: left back, defensive midfield, striker
Targets: Cenk Tosun (Besiktas), Steven Nzonzi (Sevilla), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Adama Soumaoro (Lille), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham), Josh Earl (Preston)
Who could go? Oumar Niasse, Mo Besic, Ross Barkley, Kevin Mirallas
Budget: £70m
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Need: Goalkeeper, full backs
Targets: Danny Ward (Liverpool, loan), Terence Kongolo (Monaco, loan), Joe Bryan (Bristol City)
Who could go? None
Budget: £20m
LEICESTER CITY
Need: Full back, attacking midfield
Targets: Andre Almeida (Benfica), Hatem Ben Arfa (PSG)
Who could go? Islam Slimani, Ahmed Musa, Leonardo Ulloa, Riyad Mahrez
Budget: £30m
LIVERPOOL
Need: Midfielder
Targets: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Jean Seri (Nice)
Who could go? Divock Origi, Philippe Coutinho, Marko Grujic (loan), Harry Wilson (loan), Danny Ings (loan), Ben Woodburn (loan), Ovie Ejaria (loan), Lazar Markovic
Budget: £80m
MANCHESTER CITY
Need: Defender, defensive midfielder, striker
Targets: Inigo Martinez (Real Sociedad), Jonny Evans (West Brom), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Julian Weigl (B Dortmund), Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Who could go? None
Budget: £90m
MANCHESTER UNITED
Need: Full backs, midfielder, winger
Targets: Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Malcom (Bordeaux), Justin Kluivert (Ajax), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Christian Pulisic (B Dortmund)
Who could go? Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Matteo Darmian
Budget: £80m plus sales
NEWCASTLE UNITED
Need: Left back, midfielder, striker
Targets: Kiko Casilla (Real Madrid), Kenedy (Chelsea), Danny Ings (Liverpool), Islam Slimani (Leicester), Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Who could go? Aleksandar Mitrovic, Jonjo Shelvey, Jack Colback
Budget: £15m plus sales
SOUTHAMPTON
Need: Centre back, striker
Targets: Jack Hendry (Dundee), Alfie Mawson (Swansea), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham), Theo Walcott (Arsenal, loan), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Moussa Dembele (Celtic)
Who could go? Manolo Gabbiadini, Shane Long
Budget: £80m
STOKE CITY
Need: Right back, defensive midfield, striker, winger
Targets: Daniel Opare (Augsburg), Daniel Sturridge, Danny Ings (Liverpool), Etienne Capoue (Watford), Amin Younes (Ajax)
Who could go? Charlie Adam, Glen Johnson, Jese Rodriguez
Budget: £30m plus sales
SWANSEA CITY
Need: Right-back, centre-back, striker
Targets: Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley), Daniel Opare (Augsburg), Andre Ayew, Diafra Sakho (West Ham), Theo Walcott (Arsenal, loan)
Who could go? Alfie Mawson, Ki Sung Yueng
Budget: £25m
TOTTENHAM
Need: Left back, striker
Target: Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Malcom (Bordeaux), Jann-Fiete Arp (Hamburg), Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Bilbao)
Who could go? Michel Vorm, Danny Rose, Georges-Kevin N’Koudou
Budget: £35m plus sales
WATFORD
Need: Goalkeeper, centre-back, midfielder, forward
Target: Pontus Dahlberg (IFK Gothenburg), Islam Slimani (Leicester City), Amin Younes (Ajax)
Who could go? Etienne Capoue, Troy Deeney
Budget: £40m plus sales
WEST BROM
Need: Centre-back, full-back, midfielder, striker
Target: Ben Mee (Burnley), Glen Johnson (Stoke), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle), Danny Ings (Lpool), Richmond Boakye (Red Star Belgrade)
Who could go? Jonny Evans, Jake Livermore
Budget: £30m plus sales
WEST HAM
Need: Defender, midfielder, striker
Target: Alfie Mawson (Swansea), Joe Allen (Stoke), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle), Steven Nzonzi (Sevilla), Danny Ings (Liverpool), Andre Schurrle (B Dortmund), Fyodor Smolov (Krasnodar), Moussa Dembele (Celtic)
Who could go? Diafra Sakho, Andre Ayew, Andy Carroll
Budget: £30m plus sales
-By Daily Mail-
