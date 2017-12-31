Zlatan out for a month, confirms Mourinho

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Dec 31 – Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be sidelined for a month with a knee injury, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The 36-year-old only just recently returned to action after seven months out.

He had suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury against Anderlecht in the Europa League and while he was expected to be out for at least a year, the Swede surprised many by returning a few months early.

However, he will now be back in the treatment room having been taken off at half-time during the midweek 2-2 draw with Burnley, and wasn’t involved in the 0-0 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

After the Saints stalemate, Jose Mourinho said: “It is the same, a massive problem. He is a 37-year-old with a bad knee. Zlatan is one month out.”

With Romelu Lukaku also out for some time after being stretchered off on Saturday, United have limited striking options ahead of facing Everton on New Year’s Day.