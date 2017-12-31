Liverpool to monitor Salah knock

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 31- Liverpool will assess a knock sustained by star played Mohamed Salah ahead of Monday’s New Years Day clash with Burnley.

Salah scored both goals as the Reds came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday, but the Egyptian was forced off on 83 minutes.

Salah limped slightly as he left the pitch, and won’t be risked against the Clarets if he doesn’t recover sufficiently.

Klopp said: “I don’t know in this moment exactly [what it is], but he was limping. That’s never a good sign, to be honest.

“We have to see what his problem was. We will see what he can do for the next game.”

On whether Salah will be able to maintain his current form all season, having scored his 22nd and 23rd goals for the season, against the Foxes, Klopp added: “Yes, he can keep that standard, for sure. He is still a young player, he can improve.

“It’s not about scoring only, it’s about other situations as well. He’s so important for us. But he knows and I know that he couldn’t score if he didn’t have the fantastic support of all the other boys.”

He added: “Yes, I think he can keep the standard but that’s normal, all the boys can keep the standard they have in the moment.

“It’s not that it’s only a run. The boys show their quality. We did that already a few times, the thing is more to get the results.

“That’s what we did tonight. To get this result, the most important thing was the defensive performance, so I’m really happy about the concentration level in all defending moments.

“It only showed the desire of the boys to turn this game. I was not happy about the yellow cards but the reaction was cool. It was a good team performance tonight.”