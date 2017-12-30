Salah shines as Liverpool edge out Leicester

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Dec 30 – Mohamed Salah produced two great finishes to guide Liverpool to a tricky 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League.

The Foxes took the lead when Joel Matip was dispossessed trying to play the ball out, before the ball is slipped through to Riyad Mahrez, who squares it for Jamie Vardy to tap home.

The Reds failed to hit back before the break, but seven minutes after half-time a lovely backheel from Sadio Mane put Salah in and the Egyptian showed great composure to smash the ball between Kaspar Schmeichel’s legs.

All of the second-half pressure paid off on 76 minutes when James Milner played a lovely ball to Salah, who turned Harry Maguire and finished into the net.

