Huruma to face South B in Koth Biro final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – God Above All from Huruma will face South B All Stars in the 2017 Koth Biro tournament final after eliminating Kawangware based FIFA Best 3-1 on post-match penalties in the semi-final played at Nairobi’s Umeme Ground in Ziwani on Saturday.

Both sides settled for a goalless draw after the two teams failed to find the back of the net at the packed venue.

Moses Masika, who is the younger brother to Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe scored the only penalty for FIFA Best as newly signed Gor Mahia defender Wesley Onguso blazed over his kick while Francis Alumba and goalkeeper Philip Okayo saw their kicks saved by Huruma custodian Kevin Omondi.

Huruma successfully converted their kicks through Amos Asembeka, Alfred Mburu and Patrick Macharia while they lost one penalty.

GAA will now face South B in the finals on January 7 while the playoffs between FIFA Best and Beirut will take place a day before the finals.