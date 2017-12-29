All set for Koth Biro semi finals

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – The 2017 Annual Kothbiro football Tournament enters its semi-finals stage with a match to be played on Friday and Saturday at the Umeme Grounds in Ziwani estate.

First match will be surprise tournament package South B United taking on last year’s semi-finalists Beirut in a battle that not only represents football’s 90 minutes but also the pride of traditional football Estate against a middle class neighbourhood amongst many other differences.

South B has slew a giant in the name of star studded Pumwani All Stars on Wednesday morning by a single goal superbly headed in by Abraham Dawo in the 74’ from a corner kick.

Beirut had an equally tough quarter final match against tournament rattlers and darlings of the fans Umeme Bees.

In one of the most entertaining matches this edition the Bees went up early through a Clyde Sena shot in the 5’. Beirut equalized in the 17’ through Solomon Masika.

The rest of the match, fans were entertained through dazzling skills and passing as Beirut endured wave after wave of assault by the Bees. The last season’s 2 runner-up held their ground and it paid off as they won the post-match penalties 5 -3.

The third quarter-final match on Thursday morning Kingstone had their day cut out by FIFA Best who mesmerized the crowd especially the first half scoring in the 20’ and netting their second in the 79’.

A hard fighting Kingtone recovered late in the second half buoyed by their chanting fans and their pressing forward was rewarded by an 88’ penalty which was converted expertly by Eugene Oduor. The goal was to be a consolation as the match ended a few minutes later.

In the last quarter-final match, Team GAA-Huruma dismissed MASA 5-4 through post-match penalties after a one all draw in regulation time. MASA went in front through Kennedy Otieno’s neat tap in in the 18’. Team GAA had to sweat it out and equalized in the 63’ through Tyson Otieno.

The second semi-final will be a tactical duel with FIFA Best against Team GAA-Huruma (God Above All) on Saturday evening.

Fixtures:

3pm Friday 29, South B United vs Beirut

3pm Saturday 30, FIFA Best vs Team GAA-Huruma