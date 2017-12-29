Sanchez on a brace as Arsenal edge out Palace

Shares

LONDON, United Kigdom, Dec 29 – A double for Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal a late Christmas present as they overcame Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

The Gunners started the scoring on 25 minutes when Julian Speroni could only parry Alexandre Lacazette’s shot to the feet of Shkodran Mustafi, who slotted the ball home from a tight angle.

Then only four minutes after half-time Andros Townsend got the equaliser for the Eagles by converting a left-wing cross from Wilfried Zaha.

However, Arsenal were soon back on top, as Sanchez – who is yet to hit his best form this season – scored two goals in four minutes apart.

Firstly, the Chilean lashed home an effort from a Lacazette lay off before a wonderful ball from Jack Wilshere saw him pull the ball down and finish wonderfully past Speroni.

James Tomkins did get one back in the last minute of normal time for Roy Hodgson’s men but they couldn’t peg the Gunners back.

