Man United’s Sh9.7bn bid for Dybala rejected

MILAN, Italy, Dec 29 – Juventus have rejected an offer of Sh 9.7bn (£70m) plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United for Paulo Dybala.

It is understood the reigning Serie A champions want around Sh 12bn (£86m) for the highly-rated Argentinian which is the same price as Antoine Griezmann’s buy-out clause.

The Frenchman had been United’s prime target, however Jose Mourinho believes the money would be better spent elsewhere and the Red Devils have ended their interest in the Atletico Madrid hitman.

Dybala has a similar style to Griezmann but, at 24, is two years his junior and would arguably represent better value for money.

Mourinho is desperate to add more creativity to his attack and appears to have given up on the idea of Mikhitaryan providing it.

The Armenian showed his talent in glimpses but has failed to impose himself in the biggest games since arriving last summer.

He was offered to part of a deal to land Dybala, but the bid was turned down as the Italian side feel they don’t need another wide player.

The Juventus No 10 started the campaign in sensational fashion, with ten goals in his first six Serie A matches including two hat-tricks.However, he is currently suffering a crisis period and appears to have fallen out with the club.

Boss Massimiliano Allegri dropped him from the starting line-up for the past two league matches including the top-of-the-table clash against Inter Milan.

-By The Sun-