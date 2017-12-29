Were, Akumu send South B to Koth Biro final

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 29 – High flying South B All Stars stormed to the final of the 2017 Koth Biro tournament after rallying from behind to edge out Beirut 3-2 in the semifinals played at the Umeme Ground in Nairobi’s Ziwani estate on Saturday.

Star Studded South B that was steered by Zesco United and Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Teddy Akumu as well as speedy winger Paul Were, will now meet the winner between Kawangware based side FIFA Best and GAA from Huruma who square it out in the second semi-final tomorrow.

Were who plies his trade in Greece with Kalamata FC, inspired South B come two goals down after Beirut went ahead in the seventh minute through Oscar Mono who was set-up by Gor Mahia forward John Ndirangu.

Beirut were the better side as they continually pilled pressure on South B especially from the right flank that was manned by Ushuru full-back Fan Ngaira.

However, Akumu neutralized Beirut’s threatening pace in midfield and his measured pass to Were in the 24th minute should have resulted in an equalizer after the winger was hacked down but unfortunately the resultant free-kick went wide on the far left side of the post.

Beirut doubled the scores from the spot that was well converted by Dennis Gicheru in the 35th minute after South B defenders brought down Edwin Otieno.

Were showed his experience to lift South B after picking the ball from the midfield to make his way through the defence but he was fouled in the box to result to a penalty that was successfully converted to see his side trail 2-1 at the break.

South B returned stronger in the second half with Abraham Dawo landing Akumu’s precise pass in the box to slice the ball past Beirut keeper Peter Mageto.

Beirut fell behind once again when Were again made another good run to set-up Kevin Kwasila for South B to seal the win and storm to the finals that will be played January 7.

South B burried the match from there. The rest was left for Patrick Oboya and Were to show the fans what they have been missing since they went out of public limelight.

South B will now face either GAA from Huruma or FIFA Best who clash tomorrow in the second semi final at the same venue. The finals will be held early next year on January 7.