Wenger takes cheeky dig at Mourinho’s budget moans

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 27 – Arsene Wenger claims Jose Mourinho must learn to cope with Manchester City’s untouchable spending power.

After the 2-2- draw against Burnley, Manchester United boss Mourinho complained that he has not had the funds available to strengthen his squad as much as he’d like – despite spending close to Sh41.4bn (£300mn) since his arrival last year.

In making his point, Mourinho pointed to the seemingly unlimited funds Pep Guardiola has had to strengthen City’s squad.

But Wenger, who has a long-running feud with Mourinho, says dealing with big-spending clubs is something the United boss must get used to.

“Look, I have been in that position for 21 years so I will not start to complain now,’ Wenger said. There is always one team, sometimes four, who were richer than I was, so I learned to cope with that and to deal with that.”

“I think what is most important is you deal with your own situation as well as you can and yes Manchester City are richer than us, yes Chelsea are richer than us and Manchester United are richer than us but I still believe we have to find a way to be successful.”

Arsenal have so far struggled in their quest to reclaim a Champions League spot, and sit four points outside the top four in sixth place.

That said, they do have a game in hand – against Crystal Palace on Thursday – which could see them close the gap on nearest rivals Tottenham.

United, meanwhile, are clinging on to second place but are a huge 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, who themselves also have a game in hand.

Speaking in the aftermath of United’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford, Mourinho took aim at his transfer budget.

“It is not enough, it is not enough,’ the United manager said of the money spent since he took over. ‘Manchester City buy full backs for the price of the strikers.”

Mourinho then suggested United’s illustrious history is being used against them and claimed his squad are not equipped to win the league.

“The price for the big clubs, the price for the big clubs is different from the other clubs. The big, historical clubs are normally punished in the market for their history. When you speak about big football clubs, you are speaking about the history of the club,” he added.

