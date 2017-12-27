Fellaini hints at Manchester United exit

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Dec 27 – Marouane Fellaini is mulling over his future at Manchester United but believes Jose Mourinho will respect his decision if he decides to leave.

The 30-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the campaign and agreeing a new deal appears to be proving difficult.

Asked whether he will still be at Old Trafford in a few months’ time, Fellaini told Belgian website HUMO: “Honestly, I do not know.

“I have something in my head but I cannot tell you. This is my tenth season in England. Except for the very first at Manchester, I only knew good times.

“I’m still here. If Manchester did not want me anymore, they would have said that for a long time. They made a proposal, probably one will follow.

“Whether I will accept it I do not know. You cannot arrange something like that in a jiffy.”

Fellaini can begin talks with other clubs when the January transfer window opens in January and he could leave for nothing when his current contract expires in May.

The Belgian international has discussed the situation with Jose Mourinho and he does not expect the lack of clarity over his future to affect his relationship with the Manchester United manager.

He went on: “We talked about it. The coach is someone who respects the decisions of his players.”

Fellaini has played nine league games this season and has scored three goals but he has been struggling with a knee injury he picked up playing for Belgium in a World Cup Qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina three months ago.

He added: “The inner ligaments were hit. A month later I played against Chelsea and three weeks after that, against Brighton, I felt pain again. I decided not to take risks.

“It is not an easy period, but good. That’s how it goes in football.”