Brazilian star on Man United’s radar

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 27 – Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign Bordeaux’s highly-rated Brazilian forward Malcom.

The 23-year-old former under 20 and under-23 international has been in fine form in Ligue 1 this season, scoring seven league goals in 18 games.

United boss Jose Mourinho is a reported admirer of the former Corinthians man, who moved to France in January 2016.

According to the Daily Mail, United could sign the young star for £33m in January, but loan him back to Bordeaux for the rest of the season, although the Ligue 1 club are reportedly prepared to hold out for £50m.

Malcom scored seven goals and created a further five in 54 games for Corinthians and has 18 goals and 13 assists in 78 games in total for Bordeaux.