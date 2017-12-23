Wanyama nears return from injury

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 23- Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is nearing a comeback from injury and could make his return during the festive period after resuming full training this week.

Wanyama has played less than 100 minutes this season after picking up a knee injury at the start of the season.

“He’s back in training with the team,” said Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. “Now we need to see how he reacts, his knee. But it’s a very good feeling from him.”

Pochettino said Tottenham, who are currently seventh in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday’s trip to sixth-placed Burnley, have missed Wanyama’s power in midfield.

The 26-year-old came on as a substitute in Tottenham’s first game of the campaign, against Newcastle, and started in the 2-1 defeat by Chelsea a week later, but has not played since.

Tottenham will be hoping that he is fit enough to make his return during the busy festive schedule, in which Tottenham face Southampton, Swansea City and West Ham United over a period of 10 days.

“Last season, he was such an important player for us,” Pochettino said. “And this season, it’s true, in a position that you need to be strong we have missed a player like him.

“It will be fantastic if, as soon as possible, he can be again involved and available to be selected because he is a very good player. A very important player for us.”

Pochettino added that he would not accept a fourth-placed finish at the end of the season despite his side facing an uphill battle to qualify for next year’s Champions League. Tottenham are currently three points behind Liverpool in fourth.

-By Telegraph–