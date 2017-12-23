Everton without ill Rooney against Chelsea

Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Wayne Rooney has scored six goals in his last five league games for Everton © AFP/File / Paul ELLIS

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Dec 23In-form forward Wayne Rooney was left out of the Everton squad for their Premier League home game with defending champions Chelsea on Saturday, reportedly due to illness.

Rooney, 32, has scored six goals in his last five league games as Everton have climbed to ninth place in the table under new manager Sam Allardyce.

Democratic Republic of Congo winger Yannick Bolasie was named on Everton’s bench for the first time since sustaining a cruciate knee ligament injury in December 2016.

With striker Alvaro Morata missing through suspension, Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte named Eden Hazard as his centre forward.

