Waruru looks to keep the shine at Sofapaka

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20- Stephen Waruru has signed a one-year contract with 2009 champions Sofapaka having overlooked an earlier opportunity to join 11-time champions Tusker FC following his departure from Ulinzi Stars.

After a nine-year stint at Ulinzi, Waruru, Ulinzi’s top scorer last season called time on his military career and says he believes the move to Sofapaka was the right one even as he looks to win more team and individual titles.

“I think it is a pretty good move for me. I had several offers after I left Ulinzi and I picked on Sofapaka because of the platform the club offers. They are ambitious and want to win trophies next season and I think their targets align with mine,” Waruru told Capital Sport.

He added; “Yes Tusker had approached me but at the end of the day I had to make a decision. Sofapaka’s offer was more concrete and that’s why I made the decision.”

He has described his nine-year stint at Ulinzi as the best of his life. The eight years have seen him win the league once, on his maiden year in 2010, the KPL Top 8 Cup in 2011 abd clinch the Golden Boot Award in 2012, then finishing third in 2017.

“They have been the best years in my life. With Ulinzi I have seen the world. I have traveled to many different countries both playing football and in my career as a soldier and I don’t regret. I want to thank all the players I have played with in my career there because they have played a part in shaping my career,” the former Thika United man added.

Waruru saw his goal scoring tally stall this season after starting on a high scoring 11 goals by mid-season, but the same waned down with reduction in playing time.

“I believe I would have scored more if I had more playing time, but that’s life and that is how things go sometimes. I hope to have a good season with Sofapaka next year and my targets remain the same; to score and help the team win the league,” the pint-sized baby-faced assassin noted.

Apart from Waruru, the team has also signed Kepha Aswani who also scored 13 goals last season and Western Stima utility player Vitalis Akumu.