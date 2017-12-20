Situma, Mieno dropped as Tusker rebuild

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20- Eleven-time Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC have continued with their re-modeling with four senior players dropped from the side with 11 days left to run on their contracts.

Captain James Situma, his deputy Humphrey Mieno, midfielder Cersidy Lumumba, striker Allan Wanga and Ghanaian forward Stephen Owusu will all not be part of the club next season.

“We had engaged in talks with them as their contracts were coming to an end but we could not come to an agreement. They have been loyal servants of the club and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” Tusker FC Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny said.

The four were an integral part of the side as they won the double for the first time ever last season, but failure to replicate the same form in 2017 has seen them fail to net new contracts.

The club had already dropped several players as it started shaping up.

Those released were Anthony Ndolo, George Mandela, Moses Ndawula, Victor Ndinya, Luis Tera Misiko, Danson Kago, Noah Wafula, Martin Kizza and Clifford Alwanga.

“The window is still open and should there be a need to release more, then we will,” Obiny further stated.

The team is set to have a completely new face when the season begins.

Meanwhile, the brewers are set to finalize on their new coach by Friday with over 150 CVs from coaches around the globe received thus far.