Mkhitaryan in line for Dortmund return

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Dec 20- Henrikh Mkhitaryan could make a surprise return for former club Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The Armenian international has fallen out of favour with United boss Jose Mourinho in recent weeks amid reports of a falling out, and it now appears he could be offloaded in the January transfer window if the price is right.

The 28-year old arrived from Dortmund in 2016 for £27 million but his time at Old Trafford looks up after Mourinho hinted at an exit, declaring that ‘every player has his price.

Inter Milan are reported to be interested in signing the midfielder, although a return to his former club would appear more likely, with a loan deal likely before a permanent deal is thrashed out in the summer.

The transfer talk comes as Mkhitaryan looks set to be recalled for Wednesday’ Carabao Cup tie against Bristol City.

He has played just once since United’s defeat at Chelsea on November 5, but Mourinho may bring him back as he rotates his squad.

“Henrikh has a chance,” said Mourinho.

“I intend to make a few changes for the match but not too many.

“Bristol City are one of the best teams in the Championship, and the Championship today is not what it was five or six years ago. Today the Championship is full of high-quality players, and you have to treat all its teams with respect.”