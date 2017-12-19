Sports Journalists to help identify sports heroes for honors

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19- The Government of Kenya will incorporate sports journalists into the heroes committee to help identify deserving sports men and women for presidential commendations.

The move comes after recent commendations sparked furore with high achieving sports personalities blatantly overlooked from the presidential fetes.

Principal Secretary in the ministry of Sports Culture and Arts Kirimi Kaberia hinted at the same during Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Awards Gala held at National Museum of Kenya on Monday night.

“We will devise a better way of commending our national sporting heroes who put the country on global map. The best way of doing that is by incorporating sports journalists who follow and cover the sportsmen all over the world. So in the heroes commission we’ll find a place for our journalists so that the interest of sports personalities are taken care of.” He remarked

All finalists in the SJAK Awards also received presidential invite for the next national holiday.

Winners, runners up and second runners up will have a seat during Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1st 2018, the first national holiday presided over by the head of state.

Talismanic Gor Mahia forward Meddie Kagere who was voted Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the awards also received a year long medical cover from National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) courtesy of the presidency.

The revamped NHIF has revolutionized health insurance in the country and the PS urged all and sundry to sign up.

In a commendable effort to alleviate poverty among retired sports personalities, the National Youth Fund, has lined-up all finalists from the SJAK Award for business training after which funding for up to Sh300000 will be channeled.

Retired sports personalities have often fallen in abject poverty owing to improper financial guidance and failure to investing in viable businesses during their prime sporting times.