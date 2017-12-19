Dafabet win prestigious betting industry gong

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – Global gaming giants Dafabet are the 2017 winners of the prestigious Sports Betting Community sponsor of the year award.

The annual betting industry award recognises the achievements of operators and affiliates, as well as suppliers in the world from across all the major disciplines including payments, marketing, platform providers and data.

The award is a major boost to Dafabet, which has gained a foothold on the Kenyan scene with the recent sponsorship and partnership deals with Shabana and Wazito football clubs.

Dafabet also sponsors English Premier League club Burnley, Scottish Champions Celtic, English championship side Sunderland and League One’s Blackburn Rovers.

Dafabet also has a betting partnership with 2015/16 English Premier League Champions Leicester City.

The betting giants scooped the award based on the number of sports they work at and positive feedback received from their partners.

Dafabet Head of Sponsorships, John Cruces said the acknowledgement by industry peers was a reward for their commitment to community engagement.

“With all the work we’ve done in football, at one point two Premier League shirts (Sunderland and Burnley) as well as other betting partners and Celtic completing a domestic treble in Scotland, Dafabet demonstrated that we belong to sport,” Cruces said.

“We are also proud to be associated with the Welsh National side, who did well at the Euros last year. But we cannot forget the other sports where we feature. In Snooker we were the title sponsors of four events, one being the Masters which we have a long-term deal with.”

“Then the number of boxers our logo was on silks, notably Anthony Joshua and Tony Bellew who both won World Championship bouts, to diverse sports like road bike motor racing where we were a named team sponsor that has Ivan Lintin who’s a champion TT racer.”

Chris Harley, Head of Business Development, said that although Dafabet has a strong global presence they have a strong commitment to Kenya.

“We have struck a sponsorship deal with Shabana with whom we have a very strong relationship, and we wish them success in the coming season. Since Dafabet’s launch in the Kenyan Market we have a local management team and hire up to 100 people.

“We have also listened to the people of Kenya and introduced functionality such as cash out, instant payouts and attractive promotions such as price boosts and money back Monday. In addition to this we have distributed (via The Celtic Foundation) over 1000 football shirts to almost 50 teams across the country showing our support of grassroots football.”