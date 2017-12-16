You are here:

Brazilian far-right party deny Ronaldinho will be candidate

Patriota denied reports that former Barcelona and Paris Saint-German star Ronaldinho was to run for a seat in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais © AFP/File / MARVIN RECINOS

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Dec 16A far-right Brazilian party on Friday denied reports that World Cup-winning footballer Ronaldinho is to be one of its candidates in elections for the Senate.

“There is no agreement between the party and Ronaldinho for him to launch a bid for a Senate seat,” the party, Patriota, said.

Patriota is led by Jair Bolsonaro, a firebrand former army officer dubbed the “Brazilian Donald Trump” who is riding high in opinion polls ahead of next year’s presidential elections.

O Globo’s website reported Thursday that former Barcelona and Paris Saint-German star Ronaldinho was to run for a seat in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

The article showed a photograph of Ronaldinho with Bolsonaro, with the footballer holding a copy of a book by the politician.

Patriota’s president Adilson Barroso said: “He is not a member of our party, but the door is open and it would be an honour to have him with us.”

Ronaldinho, 37, won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil.

