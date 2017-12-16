AC Milan faces UEFA financial fair-play penalties

Shares

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec 15 – AC Milan face penalties from UEFA after European football’s governing body said on Friday it had failed to strike a deal with the Italian club over its spending.

Seven-time European champions Milan have run up losses of 255 million euros ($300 million) in the last three seasons, way above the 30 million euros permitted by the rules that are designed to stop clubs from over-spending.

“After careful examination of all the documentation and explanations provided, the Chamber decided not to conclude a voluntary agreement with AC Milan,” a UEFA statement said.

The key concerns focus on the takeover of the club by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong.

UEFA said: “There are still uncertainties in relation to the refinancing of the loans to be paid back in October 2018 and the financial guarantees provided by the main shareholder.”