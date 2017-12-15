Tennis star Changawa named November’s best sportsman

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15- Kenya’s top seeded tennis player Ismael Changawa has been named the StarTimes/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) sports personality for the month of November.

Changawa who is currently competing at the Karen Tennis Open becomes the fifth recipient of the award.

The American based Kenyan player faced stiff competition from Geoffrey Kamworor who won his first major Marathon in New York New, Kenya’s top Chess player 41-year-old Steve Ouma who is a Fide Master and KCB’s Ken Moseti.

The KCB man scored the winning drop for KCB against Homeboyz at the semifinals of the Impala Floodlit tournament and played a pivotal role in the final against Impala.

“This is beyond my imagination; at no point would I have ever thought I will be awarded for being the best personality of the month in Kenya. This truly goes a long way to inspire and motivate me to work harder. It is also an inspiration to other tennis players,” Changawa said on Thursday.

Changawa was surprised with the award which was presented to him at the Karen Tennis Open at Karen Country Club where he was already cruised into the semi- final to face Ibrahim Kibet.

He walked away with a trophy, StarTimes 42 inch digital television set and 100,000 shillings in cash.

The 21-year old had an outstanding month winning the Rwanda Open after beating top seed Duncan Mugabe 6-1 6-2 in the final.

He did not drop a set throughout the tournament. A week later he won the Malawi Open after defeating Zambia’s Edgar Kazember 6-2 7-5. He also won the Malawi Open men’s singles without dropping a set.

He then partnered with Ibrahim Kibet to win the men’s doubles with a 6-1 6-4 win over the pair of Kazembe and Liberty Ndula.

“He deserves this special recognition, as a brand, StarTimes will endeavor to encourage our sports men and women through these monthly awards as a way of recognizing their dedicated efforts on the field,”

“I am excited that this far SJAK has awarded 4 various deserving sports – athletics, rugby, volleyball and now Tennis, this is a prove that Kenya is truly a sporting talent” noted StarTimes Director of Marketing and PR Japheth Akhulia.