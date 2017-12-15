Lukaku’s dip in form triggers betting cash back

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – Romelu Lukaku’s dip in form has been a subject of online banter and now gaming firm Dafabet has weighed in by giving Kenya’s Manchester United fans a pick me up by refunding lost stakes after the Red Devil’s 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester City.

In what Dafabet calls Money Back Monday, the gaming firm insists they play fair and would always give fans a lifted up in selected matches.

“We couldn’t help but feel for Manchester United fans after two howlers from Lukaku gifted Man City scoring opportunities,” Chris Harley, Dafabet Head of Business Development, said.

Harley added: “Dafabet is a fair and opportune company and we like to see our customers treated appropriately. We like to see our customers win and get value for their money. Customers should be encouraged to look out for our Price Boosts, Money Back Monday and other exciting promos over the festive period.”

Dafabet has returned thousands of losing stakes this year including the controversial Watford versus Liverpool game where the Kop were held to a draw thanks to an offside goal.

Real Madrid beating of a below par Barcelona saw Dafabet also return all losing bets just as was in recent Manchester City versus Arsenal match.

Dafabet has paid out already to customers who bet on runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City to win the league.