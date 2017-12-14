Eric Johannah joins Swedish top tier

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14- After a year with third tier side Vassalund IF, Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johannah has finally broken rank and joined the top tier, signing for newly promoted IF Brommapojkarna on a four year contract.

Johannah who left Mathare United for the well manicured lawns of Europe at the beginning of last season was unveiled on Thursday at the club’s headquarters and hopes to follow in the footsteps of national teammate Michael Olunga who now plays in the La Liga for Girona.

Olunga’s big break came as he turned out for Djugarden IF.

Brommapojkarna were impressed with the qualities of the midfielder when he tried out with them prior to joining Vassalund.

“It feels wonderful to be here in BP. I am a team player and hope to contribute to the team’s success. I got a good impression of the club when I trained with them in November and I look forward to the challenge in playing here,” Johannah told the club’s website after being unveiled.

In a separate rejoinder to Capital Sport Johannah added;

“It is a pleasure coming up to the top tier which is a different challenge and I hope to give my best and prove myself. I am ready for the challenge.”

Brommapojkarna booked a ticket in the Swedish top tier, known as Allsvenskan alongside Dalkurd, by finishing top of the 16-team 2017 second tier Supperretan table.

The club’s Sporting Director Daniel Majstorovic is optimistic that the Kenyan midfielder will help the club stamp its authority in the top tier.

“Eric showed during the week he was with us that he has very interesting qualities that we are looking for in our offensive positions. He has an extreme tip in his speed, he is good at knocking out his opponent and getting a national team player is a positive addition to our environment,” the boss opined.

The 16-team Swedish league is expected to kick off in April with the club’s first game being against Norrkoping away.