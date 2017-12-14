17 fans hurt during Belgrade derby

Shares

BELGRADE, Serbia, Dec 13 – A mass brawl between supporters of Belgrade rivals Red Star and Partizan resulted in 17 people suffering injuries, the Beta agency said on Wednesday.

AFP photographers at Partizan’s Stadion Partizana said the fight broke out in a section of the stadium housing home fans and lasted around 10 minutes.

One photographer said the fight was between rival groups of Partizan fans.

Police were forced to intervene to end the scuffles while several fans, some with bloodied faces, were evacuated from the stadium.

The match finished 1-1 after Red Star’s Richmond Boakye equalised six minutes from time after a Seydouba Soumah penalty had given Partizan a second-half lead.

Since the break up of the former Yugoslavia, the Belgrade derby has often been beset by hooligan problems.