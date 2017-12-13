Gor begin continental duty in Equatorial Guinea, AFC in Madagascar

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13- Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia begin their CAF Champions League campaign at home to Equatorial Guinea Champions Leones Vegetarianos Fútbol Club after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the preliminary round fixtures on Wednesday.

GOtv Shield champions AFC Leopards kick off their Confederations Cup campaign away in Madagascar where they have been scheduled to play against FOSA Juniors FC.

If they make it to the next round, they will tackle the winner between Mauritian side AS Port Louis and Ngazi Sport from Comoros.

If Gor Mahia make it past the preliminary round, they have been scheduled to play the winner between ASAC Concorde of Mauritania and Tunisia’s Esperence, the side they beat in their 1987 Mandela Cup Conquest.

If Gor beats Esperance du Tunis, they will earn a ticket to the Group Stages.

