‘Ade’ has to prove himself, says Gor boss Kerr

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13- Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has challenged returning midfielder Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi to prove himself after re-signing for the club, three years since he left for seemingly greener pastures in the South African Premier Soccer League.

Omondi has returned to the side after impressing in a number of training sessions and Kerr hopes the qualities he saw during that period will come on show competitively.

“I saw a player with a player’s mind and someone who I believe will help the young players in the team,” Kerr told Capital Sport.

Omondi, known for his fancy footwork and eye for goal was a star during his period at Gor, having been among the youngsters brought into the K’Ogalo stable by former coach the late James Siang’a alongside the likes of Musa Mohammed and Teddy Akumu.

He left the club in 2014 for a move to South Africa, but the same never materialized. He returned to the country and has played for Sofapaka and Police FC in the National Super League.

“He was a star then and that is great. But this is the present and he has to take the chance and make the future for himself. It’s all down to him and he will get all the help he needs from us,” the British coach, currently on holiday in his native England said.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia has also acquired the services of Ivory Coast striker Ephraim Guikan who joins from Mauritian side AS Port Louis.

The arrival of Guikan who had been with the team for their final game of the season in Kisumu last month now means that Gor must drop at least one foreign players to maintain their number at five.

Sources close to Capital Sport intimate that Rwandese midfielder Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza who joined at the beginning of this year is headed out after failing to amass enough playing time despite arriving with much expectation from Tanzania’s Azam.

It is rumored he could be headed back to Rwanda with his former club APR.

The club is also said to be trailing Ulinzi Stars’ winger Samuel Onyango who Capital Sports understands has already tendered his resignation with the military.

“We are bringing in new players and definitely whoever is coming in has to have the hunger to succeed and achieve, same as those who remain,” Kerr added.

Gor Mahia won their record 16th league crown under Kerr who joined in June when the clubw as struggling for results. His target next season hugely hinges on continental football and he hopes the club will make it to the group stages.

He returns to the country on December 28.