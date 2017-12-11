Libya beat Zanzibar, Kenya needs a point off Tanzania

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Dec 11- Kenya needs just a draw of any kind in their late kick off against Tanzania to book a slot in the semi-finals of the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup after Libya beat Zanzibar 1-0 in the early kick off at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Libya’s win takes them to six points and should Kenya draw with Tanzania, they will also be on six points, but will have an edge by virtue of having scored two goals against Libya’s one.

However, Kenya will need to get maximum points to finish with eight and top the group to meet the second placed team from Group B in the semis.

Alharaish Zachariah’s 24th minute thunderbolt handed Libya their only win of the tournament having drawn 0-0 in all their previous three matches.

Zachariah planted a thunderbolt into the top left corner of the Zanzibari goal after winning back possession at the edge of the box.

Before the goal, the North Africans had two chances Almaryami Khalid’s diving header inside the box being saved by the keeper while Aleyat Mohammed’s shot from distance went wide.

Zanzibar’s closest chance was in the 12th minute when Adeyum Ahmed’s curling left footed freekick deflected against the wall and was pushed to the crossbar by the Libyan keeper.