Klopp loses his cool after derby draw

Football
Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during their match against Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 25, 2017

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Dec 11- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was in a foul mood after Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton ended in a controversial 1-1 draw.

Mohamed Salah conjured up some magic to give the Reds a slim advantage, which Wayne Rooney cancelled out from the penalty spot after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was shoved off the ball by Dejan Lovren.

“Our performance was good,” he told Sky Sports.  “I saw only one team playing. I can’t believe the situation with all the challenges.

“We were clean and didn’t make any fouls. There is always one nasty one – [Gylfi] Sigurdsson made that. A clear red card.

“You see the picture of the penalty. Calvert-Lewin is smart but it is nothing. But it is a penalty and one team can celebrate and we can’t.

“I don’t understand why the ref is doing that . I didn’t use one swear word. Only one team is trying over 95 minutes to win it. The other team are not in our box and didn’t have a shot on target bar the penalty.”

Klopp also bristled at a reporter’s suggestion that, although the contact was minimal, referee Craig Pawson was correct in awarding the penalty.

“Lovren doesn’t make a challenge,” Klopp insisted. “Calvert-Lewin makes a step. The hand is on the back. If you think it is a penalty say so. Does my opinion change anything?

“I only want to speak to people with a little bit of understanding about football. I am sorry, I am wrong and you are right. Obviously, I am not in the mood to answer questions.”

