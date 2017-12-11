Klopp loses his cool after derby draw

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Dec 11- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was in a foul mood after Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton ended in a controversial 1-1 draw.

Mohamed Salah conjured up some magic to give the Reds a slim advantage, which Wayne Rooney cancelled out from the penalty spot after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was shoved off the ball by Dejan Lovren.

“Our performance was good,” he told Sky Sports. “I saw only one team playing. I can’t believe the situation with all the challenges.

“We were clean and didn’t make any fouls. There is always one nasty one – [Gylfi] Sigurdsson made that. A clear red card.

“You see the picture of the penalty. Calvert-Lewin is smart but it is nothing. But it is a penalty and one team can celebrate and we can’t.

“I don’t understand why the ref is doing that . I didn’t use one swear word. Only one team is trying over 95 minutes to win it. The other team are not in our box and didn’t have a shot on target bar the penalty.”

Klopp also bristled at a reporter’s suggestion that, although the contact was minimal, referee Craig Pawson was correct in awarding the penalty.

“Lovren doesn’t make a challenge,” Klopp insisted. “Calvert-Lewin makes a step. The hand is on the back. If you think it is a penalty say so. Does my opinion change anything?

“I only want to speak to people with a little bit of understanding about football. I am sorry, I am wrong and you are right. Obviously, I am not in the mood to answer questions.”