Five Gor players nominated for KPL MVP gong

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11- Five Gor Mahia players headline the list for the 2017 Kenyan Premier League Most Valuable Player award, putting the record 16-time champions in line for a third consecutive player of the year award.

Holder Kenneth Muguna, rumored to be on his way out of K’Ogalo leads the list alongside Meddie Kagere who finished second in 2015 when Michael Olunga won, skipper Musa Mohammed, forward Jacques Tuyisenge and winger George Odhiambo who won it in 2010.

Other players to make the final list include Kariobangi Sharks forward and KPL Golden Boot winner Massoud Juma, Posta Rangers shot stopper Patrick Matasi and Nzoia Sugar’s Lawrence Juma.

This year with the Kenyan Premier League management announcing that their awards will be postponed, the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) have decided to have their own awards, sponsored by among others electronics manufacturer LG.

For the past two seasons the end-of-season awards have been done in collaboration between SJAK and the KPL.

Meanwhile, Matasi once again leads the list for the goalkeeper of the year award and will be in line to defend it. He will compete for the gong with newcomer John Oyemba of Kariobangi Sharks who made his top flight debut this season, toppling experienced Robert Mboya for the number one shirt at Sharks.

Also listed for the award is Sofapaka’s Ugandan keeper Mathias Kigonya, Kakamega Homeboyz’s David Juma and Gor Mahia’s Boniface Oluoch.

Usual faces Musa Mohammed and Karim Nizigiyimana of Gor Mahia headline the defender of the year shortlist, with the final list also including new faces Christopher Oruchum from Thika United, Charles Momanyi from Kakamega Homeboyz and Kariobangi Sharks’ Pascal Ogweno.

Sharks who finished in the top five in their maiden appearance in the league also have a nomination for the midfielder of the year award with Sven Yidah nominated. Other new faces include Nzoia’s Juma, Zoo’s Mike Madoya, current holder Kenneth Muguna and his teammate Ernest Wendo.

The awards ceremony will be held on December 18. The SJAK Football Gala will have eight categories namely; Golden Glove, Defender of the year, Midfielder of the year, Golden Boot, MVP, Young/New Player, Coach of the year and a special category dubbed SJAK AWARD.

The prize awards are yet to be announced.

Awards shortlist:

GOALKEEPERS

Patrick Matasi Posta Rangers David Juma Kakamega Homeboyz Mathias Kigonya Sofapaka Jeff Oyemba Kariobangi Sharks Boniface Oluoch Gor Mahia

DEFENDERS

Charles Momanyi KK Homeboyz Musa Mohamed Gor Mahia Godfrey Walusimbi Gor Mahia Haron Shakava Gor Mahia Jockins Atudo Posta Rangers Christopher Oruchum Thika United Pascal Ogweno Kariobangi Sharks Karim Nzigiyimana Gor Mahia

MIDFIELDERS

Sven Yida Kariobangi Sharks Lawrence Juma Nzoia Sugar Michael Madoya Zoo FC Chrispinus Oduor Mathare United George Odhiambo Gor Mahia Ernest Wendo Gor Mahia Kenneth Muguna Gor Mahia Humphrey Mieno Tusker

YOUNG/NEW PLAYER

Nicholas Kipkirui Zoo fc Faraj Ominde Chemelil Sugar Shafan Oyugi Chemelil Sugar Clinton Kisiavuki Nakumatt Chris Ochieng Mathare United Vincent Oburu AFC Leopards Michael Kibwage AFC Leopards Brian Otieno Nzoia Sugar

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Meddie Kagere Gor Mahia Masoud Juma Kariobangi Sharks Musa Mohamed Gor Mahia Kenneth Muguna Gor Mahia Lawrence Juma Nzoia Sugar Patrick Matasi Posta Rangers Jacques Tuyisenge Gor Mahia George Odhiambo Gor Mahia

COACH

William Muluya Kariobangi Sharks Mike Mururi Kakamega Homeboyz Sam Ssimbwa Sofapaka Sammy Omolo Posta Rangers Bernard Mwalala Nzoia Sugar