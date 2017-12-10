Shujaa lose to Samoa, drop to 13th place tie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10- Kenya’s poor performance at the second stop of the HSBC World Sevens Series at the Cape Town Sevens continued on the second day as they lost out 19-17 to Samoa in the Challenge Trophy Quarter Final, dropping to the 13th place play off.

Innocent Simiyu’s men were punished for simple mistakes and concentration lapses and are now set to vie for a maximum three points and if they lose in the semi-final later on Sunday, they will be off the South African city with just a single point.

Kenya will play Spain at 2:57pm.

Samoa, coached by new Zealand coaching legend Gordon Tietjens, one time rumored to be heading to Kenya ran in three tries, two of which were converted while Kenya ran in a similar number, with only one of them booted in.

A concentration lapse saw Samoa break the deadlock with Tomasi Alosio dotting down.

Samoa won a set piece and played it quick, Alosio seeing space and the lack of concentration in the Kenyan backline to sneak in and dot down under the posts, Alatasi Topou booting home the extras.

Straight from the restart, Kenya won back possession and made an immediate response, Sammy Oliech touching down after the strong hands of Oscar Ouma had won the ball and waded off one of his tacklers.

Dan Sikuta’s sheer strength took Kenya 10-7 up, bumping into bodies on the right side before stretching his hands into the try box, managing to handle a late tackle from the Samoans.

But, the pacific nation fought back and ensured they went to the break with a four point lead, Joe Perez dotting down.

After the hooter had gone, Samoa won back possession after Sikuta was penalized for a high tackle and they were patient enough to swing the ball and wait for the opportune time to dot.

Topou booted home the conversion for a 14-10 half time lead.

After resumption, Samoa stretched the lead to 19-10, once again a lapse in concentration seeing Kenya punished.

Samoa started a set piece quick enough before the Kenyans could regroup and Topou got a try of his own, touching down on the left.

Jeff Oluoch’s try converted by Brian Tanga came in a little too late after the buzzer, Kenya left ruing simple mistakes and a below par performance.