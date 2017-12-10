Ombek stun Awendo to win Nyanza Boys Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom

Shares

KISII, Kenya, Dec 10 – Ombek Red Devils from Homa Bay County were crowned the Nyanza Region Boys Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom champions after stunning Awendo Academy 2-1 in a lively final played at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

Awendo had taken an early lead in the 5th minute thanks to a Vincent Orongo clinical finish but Wycliffe Ochieng levelled matters in the 29th minute to ensure both sides head to the break tied to a 1-1 draw.

Ombek, who edged out Manyatta 1-0 in the semis found the winner in the 70th minute through Rodgers Odhiambo.

It was a good start for Awendo who eliminated Nyamira Super Eagles 2-0 in the semis, as they had three shots on target in the first half with the Red Devils keeper Byron Ochieng who won the golden gloves saving two.

Crispin Opondo had the first effort three minutes after kick-off with a long range cracker, forcing Byron Ochieng to punch the ball before quickly saving the impulse.

Two minutes later Orongo broke the deadlock when he picked a through pass from the midfield to beat defender Alex Abok before placing the ball on the far left side of the post.

Awendo should have doubled the lead when Dickens Ojwang picked up Joshua Nyantine, but the striker fluffed the opportunity, blazing over with only the keeper to beat.

On the other end, Red Devils utilized their first chance when Wycliffe Ochieng was set up by Lameck Ngala to finish off well past an onrushing Awendo keeper Brian Opondo to equalise in the 29th minute and bring Red Devils back into the game.

The goal motivated the Red Devils who returned a re-enegized side with Ben Ogot doing his best but it met a strong defence of Awendo Academy.

However, Awendo soaked in the pressure to find themselves trailing in the 70th minute when Rodgers Odhiambo utilized on a defensive lapse to shoot home from the edge of the box in a goal that they defended well to win the Boys title.

They join Kapenguria Heroes from Rift Valley and Mwingi Juniors Academy to the national finals slated for March 2018 in Nairobi.

The national winner will pocket Sh1mn and earn a trip to London where they will meet the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom ambassador, Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama at the his White Hart Lane base.