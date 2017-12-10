Kenya picks three points from Cape Town 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10- Kenya picked up a paltry three points at the Cape Town Sevens in South Africa after beating neighbors Uganda 24-10 in the 13th place play-off final on Sunday evening.

After two rounds, Innocent Simiyu’s men have amassed 13 points from a possible target of 20, having picked up 10 from the opening stop in Dubai last weekend.

Shujaa survived a scare from the Ugandans who had rallied from 14-0 down to tie at 14-14, planting two unconverted tries after that to ensure they won the tie. They had progressed to the final after beating Scotland 33-12.

Kenya started off well with Dan Sikuta and Jeff Oluoch dotting down, both tries converted by scrum-half Brian Tanga who was Kenya’s best performer in Cape Town.

Sikuta used his strength to score Kenya’s first try and his third in Cape Town, bumping away Ugandan bodies before stretching to dot down under the posts.

Shujaa were reduced to six men when Oluoch was sent to the sinbin for preventing a restart, but the Kenyans managed the situation well keeping possession throughout the two minutes the Homeboyz RFC skipper was out.

Oluoch made amends immediately he came back, showing good strength to knock off three Ugandan players who were throwing in the tackles before heading under the posts for a 14-0 half time lead.

But upon resumption, Uganda rallied to tie the game.

Adrian Kasito dotted down and converted after some patient build up from the Ugandans before they were awarded their second try via a decision from the TMO.

Lawrence Sebuliba had labored to dot down on the right but a late challenge from Oscar Ouma seemed to have pulled his legs off the pitch before he made the try. However, the TMO’s decision awarded a try.

The joy of a winning comeback was short lived as Sam Muregi and Ouma dotted down to restore Kenya’s healthy advantage.