Ugari to face Plateau in Girls Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Nyanza final

KISII, Kenya, Dec 9 – Two sublime goals from Emmah Okwoyo and Carolyne Atieno inspired Ugari Starlets from Migori to the final of the Girls Nyanza Region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom after beating Ekeronyo from Nyamira 2-1 in the semi-final staged at the Gusii Stadium on Saturday.

Ugari will battle it out with Nyando’s Plateau Queens who thumped Omobera Girls from Nyamira 4-1 in the first semi-final.

Ugari took control of the first half and they could have gone up by two goals in the opening half hour had they converted the open opportunities. First Janet Najoro saw her feeble shot easily collected by the Ekenyoro keeper Vickline Nyokoni in the box.

The second chance that came minutes later could have seen Millicent Mudegani send her side ahead but the deadly attacker just missed the target by a whisker after her loop effort went over the bar.

Mudegari made Nyokoni work more when she unleashed a shot that rattled the woodwork before the keeper saved the danger.

Ugari continued to pile pressure on Ekenyoro goal and had a striker reached at the box on time to tap in a Okwoyo’s cross, then the Migori side could be celebrating for the opener but unfortunately no one was there.

Ugari’s pressure on Ekenyoro finally paid off after Okwoyo skilfully from a tight angle pulled a thunderbolt that caught the keeper flat foot to open the scores on the stroke of half time.

-Second half-

Atieno ensured her Ugari team start the last half with a bang after she rose high to powerfully nod past the keeper just a minute inside the second half and hand the Migori side a 2-0 lead.

The Ekenyoro custodian was called to action once more, stopping a low header from Mudegani.

However, Ekenyoro pulled one back in the 67th minute courtesy of a well taken shot from Salome Kwamboka, but they could not find the equaliser at Ugari solidified their defence to guarantee them the win and a place in the final.

-Plateau Queens-

In the first semi-final, Mercy Akinyi grabbed a hat-trick while Sylvia Nabwire scored a goal as Plateau Queens thrashed Omobera 4-1 and sail through to the final despite missing a penalty.

Margaret Nyaboke netted the consolation for the Omobera Girls in the 72nd minute.