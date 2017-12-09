Shujaa drop to Challenge Trophy after Boks loss

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9- Kenya dropped to the challenge trophy – and will face Samoa on Sunday morning – after losing their second Group A match, going down 26-7 to series leaders South Africa at the cape Town Sevens on Saturday evening.

Heading into the tie against the Springboks, Kenya needed to win to earn themselves a slot in the Main Cup semis for the second consecutive time after losing their opener against France, but they didn’t have enough to down the leaders and circuit defending champions.

Shujaa started the tournament – the second stop of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series – on a poor footing, going down 21-14 to France, but they managed to bounce back in the second tie with a 31-0 whitewash of Russia.

But with a must win tie against a side that blanked them 48-5 a week ago in Dubai, Kenya couldn’t measure up to the height, the South Africans running in four tries, three of which were converted while Kenya only had one converted try for a consolation.