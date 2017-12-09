Ombek edge out Manyatta to reach Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Nyanza final

Shares

KISII, Kenya, Dec 9 – Ombek Red Devils from Homa Bay will square it out with Awendo Academy in the final of the Nyanza Region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Boys category after edging out Manyatta from Kisumu 1-0 at the Gusii Stadium on Saturday.

To reach the final that will be played on Sunday, Awendo beat Nyamira Super Eagles 2-0 in the first semi final.

The last match of the day played under sunny conditions saw Ben Ogot send the Red Devis ahead at the quarter hour mark with a brilliant goal after weaving past two defenders to unleash a cracker in the box for the opener.

The Red Devis nearly doubled the lead in the 25th minute when Davis Okoth curled in a cross to find Charlse Olunga in the right position, but the forward was denied by Manyatta keeper Byron Ochieng.

Manyatta conceded a set-piece in the 33rd minute after Red Stars’ Peter Ogina was fouled at the edge of the box by Ibramim Ochieng. However, they squandered the opportunity after Lameck Ngala hit the wall.

The second half belonged to Manyatta who dominated as they pilled pressure on Red Devils with their meaningful chance coming in the 60th minute. Benson Ochieng was brought down in the box by Red Devils defender Alex Ombok.

Surprisingly the centre referee ruled for an indirect free-kick inside the box instead of a penalty. Geoffrey Otieno blazed over the set-piece to fade their hopes of finding an equaliser.

-By Rosemary Onchari-