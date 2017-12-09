KCB move top of Kenya Cup, Quins skin Mwamba  

Shares

NAIROBI, KENYA, Dec 9- Kenya Cup defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) moved top of the log with a resounding 70-16 win over Kenyatta University side BlakBlad at their Lion’s Den backyard in Ruaraka.

The bankers dotted down 10 tries, all of which were converted with Darwin Mukidza accounting for 20 points from the conversions.

Peter Waitere and Peter Kilonzo scored two tries each with other touchdowns coming from Martin Owila, Ken Moseti, Oscar Simiyu, Nick Ongeri, Stafford Abeka and Ahmed Shaban.

Blak Blad managed a converted try and two penalties in the heavy defeat. Levy Amunga booted the two penalties as well as converting Brian Kadenge’s try.

At the RFUEA Ground, Kenya Harlequins bagged their second consecutive win as they made a meal off Mwamba RFC, beating them 28-16.

Brian Beckham landed the first try for the home side just three minutes into the match as Kevin Njugi added the extras. A Harlequins infringement saw Michael Agevi reduce the deficit to 7-3 off a penalty.

Ronald Musaja and Stanley Lunani landed a try each as Njugi only managed to convert Lunani’s try. A second Quins infringement saw Agevi add an extra three points for his side.

Muhanji, would swing past a Mwamba defender to sprint for the try line but was tackled into touch by Agevi.

The Mwamba line out would be stolen by Quins and Peter Musanga peeled off the defenders taking his side’s led to 24-6 as the conversion sailed wide. Brian Beckham quick with his feet landed his brace taking the scores at half time to 29-6.

Second half, Agevi was handed a red card for a dangerous tackle reducing Mwamba to 14 men. This was soon followed by three tries as Lunani, Malcom Onsando and Eric Shikuku each landed a try and Lyle Asiligwa converted two. Scoreboard now read 48-6.

Mwamba would attempt to get back into the match with two tries through Hyke Otieno and Marcus Muriithi was cut short as the eighty minutes elapsed after the conversion sailed wide.

In other matches played on Saturday, Nondies had a bumper harvest with a healthy 64-5 win over recently promoted Mombasa RFC. In the late kick off, Homeboyz RFC beat Impala Saracens 39-21 with both winners bagging the bonus points.

In Kakamega, visitors Nakuru RFC were no match for their hosts Kabras RFC as they suffered a 6-30 loss.

Collated scores

KCB 70 – Blakblad 16

Nondies 64 – Mombasa 5

Harlequins 48 – Mwamba 16

Homeboyz 39 – Impala 21

Kabras 30 – Nakuru 6

–Info courtesy KRU Website and Raga House