Todt re-elected as FIA president

Paris, France, Dec 8 – Jean Todt was on Friday re-elected for a third term as president of motor racing’s governing body the FIA.

The 71-year-old former Ferrari boss, who took over as chief of the Paris-based Federation International d’Automobile in 2009, was elected unopposed.

Todt commented: “Over the years we’ve got to know each other, working together as partners. Today we (the FIA) are a solid but diverse community.”

He listed his plans for his third term of office.

“To strengthen the FIA’s influence in every area of mobility and motor racing, to promote innovation, help existing members and reach out and welcome others from new countries.”

The Frenchman, whose partner is Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, began his motor racing career in rally, finishing runner-up in the 1981 world championship as co-driver to Guy Frequelin.

He then turned his attention to team management in rally, endurance racing and F1 where he became sporting director at Peugeot Talbot before taking over the same role at Ferrari.

During his 15 years with the Italian constructor the team won multiple drivers and manufacturers world titles.

He was instrumental in luring Michael Schumacher to Ferrari from Benetton, a move that was to prove inspired, with the German legend claiming six of his seven world titles for the team.

As FIA chief Todt has backed the creation of the Formula E championship, and the sale of F1’s commercial rights to Liberty Media.

In 2015 Todt was named United Nations special envoy for road safety.