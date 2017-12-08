South Sudan sent packing after Uganda maul

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8- South Sudan have become the second team after Rwanda to bow out of the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup after losing 5-1 to defending champions Uganda Cranes who moved top of Group B with the emphatic display at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Friday.

Derrick Nsibambi struck twice for the Cranes as they went top albeit on goal difference, toppling Burundi who were 4-1 winners over Ethiopia on Thursday.

Uganda plays Ethiopia’s Walya Antelopes in their final group match on Sunday while a day later, Burundi plays eliminated South Sudan. Ethiopia can cause a surprise and sneak into the last four if they beat Uganda which will ultimately mean the Cranes are eliminated if Burundi win.

Having failed to hit the back of the net in the opener against Burundi, Uganda came in with all guns blazing and were already 2-0 up after 10 minutes.

Milton Kalisa opened the scoring in the eight minute before Hood Kaweesa who had started ahead of Allan Katterega made it 2-0. Atak Luak Wol gave Soyth Sudan some hopes of fighting for something in the game, but it was short lived.

Nsibambi scored the first of his two in the 27th minute with a venomous drive from outside the box as the Cranes went into the break comfortably with a two-goal cushion.

The Kampala City Council forward completed his brace 10 minutes after the restart flicking in a corner at the near post while right back Nico Wadada made it six with three minutes left with a solo drive from deep his own half before pulling an unstoppable shot.